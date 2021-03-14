CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Public Safety went on to thank residents for "celebrating responsibly."
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Saturday saw relatively tame celebrations for St. Patrick’s Day.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Sunday that all branches of public safety, including police, firefighters, EMS workers, reported no major incidents from celebrations Saturday night.

“Thanks to all residents, visitors and business owners for celebrating responsibly, and thank you to all members of Public Safety who worked hard, as always, to keep everyone safe,” Pittsburgh Public Safety wrote in a statement.