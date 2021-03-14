By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH, Pa./LOS ANGELES, Ca. (KDKA) — Tonight could be big for a country duo with local ties to the Pittsburgh region.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, who make up Dan + Shay, were nominated for “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” for their collaboration with Justin Bieber on the song “10,000 Hours” back in 2020.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, which were originally scheduled for January 31, 2021, were postponed to March 14, 2021.

Dan Smyers is a Wexford native and a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.

If Dan + Shay win tonight, this will make it the third time the group has won a Grammy for the category “Best Country Duo/Group Performance.”

The group has also won the award for “Favorite Country Song” at the 2020 American Music Awards for “10,000 Hours” and numerous others in past years as well.

You can watch the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards tonight on KDKA-TV and CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.