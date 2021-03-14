PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 68 million Americans have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and close to 37 million of them are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Many of those people are teachers and staff members from the Pittsburgh Public Schools.

They received their first dose at clinics last week and will be back to get their second dose in a couple of weeks.

Once that happens, it’s back to the classroom on April 6.

Last month, the CDC issued its roadmap for schools to welcome students back to class, calling it the first science-based national strategy.

The plan relies on five strategies, including:

Masking

Physical distancing

Washing hands

Cleaning facilities

Improving ventilation

Other aspects of the strategies include contact tracing, isolation, and quarantine.

The CDC also advised that teachers be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines, which Pennsylvania is doing.

Around 4,800 students who’ve been struggling with remote learning will be the first to return to classrooms on April 6.

The district says reusable and disposable masks will be available at each school for students and staff.

For staff that works with a student who can’t wear a mask, the district plans to provide PPE to support student safety.