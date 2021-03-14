By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle has announced that they will prioritize teachers and school staff for vaccination on Monday and Tuesday at Heinz Field.
"The Heinz Field Clinic on March 15 and 16, 2021 will be dedicated to prioritizing and providing COVID-19 vaccinations to PreK-12 teachers and school staff," the website reads.
The clinic will take place on Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Giant Eagle’s website now has a dedicated page for teachers, which can be found at this link.