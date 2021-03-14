By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major redevelopment project is coming to the Hill District thanks to the city’s Avenues of Hope program.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Safety Reports No Major Incidents From St. Patrick's Day Celebrations
The Urban Redevelopment Authority approved the project to allow Big Tom’s Barber Shop to move into the former Hamm’s Barbershop on Centre Avenue in the Hill District.READ MORE: Police Seeking Out Vehicle Connected To Beaver County Homicide
Big Tom’s Barber Shop will relocated to the first floor of the rehabilitated Hamm’s building.MORE NEWS: Mysterious Light Trail Seen In Western Pennsylvania
The second and the third floor will be turned into affordable apartments, and the empty lots will become outdoor deck space for the community or for local businesses.