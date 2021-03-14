By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — One local care facility is considering allowing visitors once again.
Westmoreland Manor says its case counts are down, and 85% of its residents have now been vaccinated.
In the meantime, it has also started using a “Hand Holding Wall” for window visits to allow some form of safe physical contact between visitors and residents at the facility.
“We started utilizing our Hand Holding Wall during our window visits – it was exciting but emotional to see loved ones hold each other’s hand for the first time in over a year,” Westmoreland Manor said in a Facebook post.