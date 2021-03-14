CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The announcement comes as more care facilities throughout the state and country look to reopen.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — One local care facility is considering allowing visitors once again.

Westmoreland Manor says its case counts are down, and 85% of its residents have now been vaccinated.

In the meantime, it has also started using a “Hand Holding Wall” for window visits to allow some form of safe physical contact between visitors and residents at the facility.

(Photo Credit: Westmoreland Manor/Facebook)

“We started utilizing our Hand Holding Wall during our window visits – it was exciting but emotional to see loved ones hold each other’s hand for the first time in over a year,” Westmoreland Manor said in a Facebook post.