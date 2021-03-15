PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2021 NFL league year is underway, and the Steelers have a lot of work to do for next season.
The offseason officially begins March 17, but the legal tampering period for negotiations began March 15.
Keep up to date with KDKA’s Steelers free agency tracker as Pittsburgh navigates its offseason. Check back for updates.
THE LATEST: March 15, 5:00 p.m.
The Steelers are reportedly re-signing cornerback Cameron Sutton to a two-year deal. Sutton has spent the first four seasons of his career with the Steelers.