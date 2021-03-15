By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Beginning today, Allegheny and Westmoreland County restaurants, bars, and hotels can start submitting their applications for hospitality grants.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Conditions To Start The Week
The money will help eligible businesses pay for some operating expenses and ease revenue losses.
Grants are being capped at $20,000 in Westmoreland County and $50,000 in Allegheny County.READ MORE: Preparing To Get Your Lawn Ready For The Upcoming Spring, Summer Seasons
They will be awarded in the order in which applications are submitted.
For more information about Westmoreland County grants, click here.MORE NEWS: Anti-Fracking Protesters Gather Outside Of Home Of Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald
For more information about Allegheny County grants, click here.