By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) – A 23-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a fire in Beaver County.

Beaver Falls police say Eder Gomez Ernesto Ramos from Aliquippa is facing multiple charges, including arson, abuse of a corpse and criminal conspiracy. Police say he’s currently behind bars in the Beaver County Jail.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for 43-year-old Ana Cecelia de Mireles and 32-year-old Raul Manuel Rivera-Arroyo from the borough of Big Beaver. They’re wanted on multiple charges, including arson and abuse of a corpse. Police say they are considered armed and dangerous.

Just after 6 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to a home in the 1200 block of Shenango Road for a fire. Once fire crews and police were on scene, a 26-year-old man was found dead inside.

The Beaver County coroner says Rolando Contreras was found shot multiple times. Beaver Falls police said they were investigating the death of Contreras, who was a Moon Township resident previously from Texas, as a homicide.

Beaver Falls police are asking for anyone that may have witnessed any kind of activity at the home between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. to contact them or Beaver County detectives at 724-846-7000 or 724-775-0880.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details