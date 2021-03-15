COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The body of a woman who went missing late last month after telling relatives that she was going to see her ex-boyfriend has been found in the trunk of her car, authorities announced Monday.

The vehicle belonging to Melinda Kay Davis, 33, of Shelby, was found Sunday in the Columbus area after authorities received a tip, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. A cause of death has not been released, and it wasn’t clear when or where the mother of four was killed.

Davis was last seen Feb. 25, and authorities executed a search warrant the next day at the Mansfield apartment of her former boyfriend, John Henry Mack Jr., 43. Blood was found in the residence, authorities have said, and Mack was arrested several days later on a kidnapping charge.

Mack remained jailed Monday on $1 million bond, and it wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney. He has pleaded not guilty to the kidnapping charge.

Authorities haven’t determined what further charges Mack may face following the discovery of Davis’ body.

