By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 275 new Coronavirus cases and 1 additional death over the past 48 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, 228 are confirmed from 1,258 PCR tests. There were 47 probable cases.
The dates of positive tests range from Feb. 24th to Mar. 14th.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 2 months to 92 years, with a median age of 36 years.
There have now been 5,373 total hospitalizations and 80,084 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The countywide death toll has reached 1,732.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: