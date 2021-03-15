PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the last few days, there have been two dog attacks in our viewing area.

Since the weather has been nice and more people are taking their dogs out in public, we spoke with a local dog trainer about how to keep you and your dogs safe.

Authorities tell us three women were attacked by a dog in Aliquippa on Thursday and another woman was mauled by two dogs in the Homewood North neighborhood on Saturday.

When the sun is shining, more people and dogs head outside.

Vinnie Somma owns Say It Once Dog Training and as a dog trainer, he said dog attacks are preventable and start with the dog owner.

“It’s unfortunate and the biggest thing it’s 100% preventable if there is proper human ownership,” Somma said.

Somma’s #1 tip is to provide leash training and always use a leash when out with your pup.

“A leash is really important. Just because you think your dog is friendly, doesn’t mean that everyone else has a friendly dog,” said Somma.

He said if a dog approaches you, stand your ground.

“The first thing you don’t want to do is run away. If I turn my back to an animal that is actually aggressive, you’re in trouble. I want to stand my ground as much as I can,” Somma said.

But if they get aggressive Somma said, “if the dog isn’t friendly, by any means necessary, I will protect my dog.”

Somma said it’s life or death for some canines and that’s why it’s important to put rules and boundaries in place for them.

“If I know I have a dog who is going to be a risk, I have to take even more measures to make sure that I not only keep everyone around me secure and safe but to keep my dog safe as well,” Somma said.

Other important training tips include teaching your dog impulse control and socializing your dog.

So, do what’s best for your best friend.

“Everyone thinks that dog training is teaching a dog to sit and stay and that’s not true. Training is teaching a dog to live in a human world responsibly,” Somma said.

Somma said says for more aggressive dogs, try using a leash inside your house. He also said don’t let your dog just run out your front door. They should learn to not go out until they are pulled or given a command.

You can find more dog training tips on Say it Once Dog Training’s social media pages.