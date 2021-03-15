By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Entercom is set to host its 2nd annual ‘Feed the Need’ radiothon tomorrow.READ MORE: Anti-Fracking Protesters Gather Outside Of Home Of Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald
Entercom Radio, Giant Eagle, and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will team up and host the Feed the Need broadcast live on:
- 100.1 FM
- AM 1020 (KDKA-AM)
- 93.7 The Fan (KDKA-FM)
- 100.7 Star (WBZZ-FM)
- Y108 (WDSY-FM)
The marathon is set to begin at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday and will run until 6:00 p.m.READ MORE: Allegheny Co. Emergency Rental Assistance Applications Available
You can text NEED to 5-0-1-5-5.
You can also donate online before the event even starts.MORE NEWS: Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site Set To Open At PPG Paints Arena