By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Friendship Community Group is looking for proposals for artists to complete an art installation at a five-way intersection.READ MORE: Attorney General Josh Shapiro Says Gun Show Promoter To Bar 'Ghost Gun’ Assembly Kit Sales
The installation, in Pittsburgh’s Friendship neighborhood, includes street safety improvement designs in partnership with the City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure. The project will be by the Baum Grove Parklet.READ MORE: Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Holding Virtual Baby Shower
It’s being funded through an Asphalt Art Initiative grant from Bloomberg.MORE NEWS: Allegheny Co. Emergency Rental Assistance Applications Available
Applications are due April 12 and an artist collective will be chosen by April 20. Applications can be found here.