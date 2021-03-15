By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Citing falling case counts and climbing vaccination rates, Gov. Tom Wolf is loosening some restrictions on restaurants and other businesses as well as increasing gathering limits.

Starting April 4, restaurants can resume bar service and alcohol can be bought without food. There’s also no more curfew for removing drinks from tables.

The indoor dining capacity will be raised to 75% for restaurants that undergo the self-certification process. Outdoor dining, curbside pick-up and takeout are still encouraged, and there are still requirements like mask-wearing and social distancing.

Capacity for other businesses like personal service facilities, gyms casinos, theaters and malls will also be raised to 75% occupancy on April 4.

When it comes to gatherings, indoor events will be allowed 25% maximum occupancy and outdoor events will be allowed 50%. That’s an uptick from the 15% indoor and 25% outdoor that the governor just implemented at the start of the month.

“We’ve come so far and now is not the time to stop the safety measures we have in place to protect ourselves, our families and our communities,” Wolf said in a press release. “Keep wearing a mask, social distancing, and, please, get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”