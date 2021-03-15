PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s been one year since the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank held its very first COVID-19 response distribution event, but they haven’t stopped supporting their neighbors.
On Monday, the food bank held a drive-up distribution event serving 400 families. It’s one of 11 they do each month.READ MORE: W. Va. Magistrate Resigns After Investigation Into Allegations Of 'Inappropriate Sexual, Homophobic And Racist Comments'
Each car not only received fresh produce, but core grocery items and frozen meat to last them about a week.READ MORE: When Will Live Shows Return To Pittsburgh's Silent Concert Venues?
The organization says when the pandemic hit, the need for food grew exponentially.
“When I heard the line backed up all the way to McKeesport, my heart sank,” said president and CEO of the food bank, Lisa Scales. “I just thought immediately about all the people who were in desperate need of food. I’m glad we were able to step up and meet the need.”MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Personal Care Home Holds Heartwarming Reunions More Than A Year In The Making
The food bank says they gave out 9 million more meals over the course of the year due to the pandemic.