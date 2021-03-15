By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County's four Kane Community Living Centers are resuming family visitation this week.
Director Dennis Biondo announced Monday that two family members at a time will be allowed to schedule visits.
The county says the visits will follow guidelines from the Department of Health, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and CDC.
There will be some protocols in place, including taking visitors' temperatures, requiring masks and limiting visitors to a designated area.
The living centers saw 49 COVID-19 deaths, 20 of which came from the Glen Hazel facility and 21 of which came from the Scott facility.