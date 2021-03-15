CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh police officer Paul Abel is officially off the job.

A spokesperson for the city confirmed the police union’s challenge of Abel’s termination has been denied.

More than a dozen complaints were filed against Abel with the police citizens review board and he’s been subject to multiple investigations throughout this career.

In September, a video went viral showing Abel arresting a young man in Squirrel Hill. The man had asked why Abel was wearing a thin blue line mask. Abel threatened to tase him.

The city fired Abel in December. The Fraternal Order of Police then appealed to save his job through arbitration.

Now that arbitration has failed and Abel is no longer an officer.