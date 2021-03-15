By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police detectives recovered cocaine and cash while executing a search warrant in Pittsburgh's Stanton Heights neighborhood.
Police say that the warrant was executed along Woodbine Street on Friday.
According to police, SWAT officers performed a sweep of the home where the subject of the investigation, Gary Wilkinson, was located inside.
Detectives at the scene recovered more than 100 grams of cocaine and money inside a bedroom closet.
Police say Wilkinson is facing federal charges by the FBI.