By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster reportedly told his teammates that he’s not likely to stay in Pittsburgh.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said that Smith-Schuster told his teammates he’s “likely to head elsewhere” in free agency. Garafolo reports the Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger want Smith-Schuster to stay in Pittsburgh.

Smith-Schuster is currently a free agent, and reports are varying on whether he is staying or leaving the Steel City.

On Sunday, Smith-Schuster said that “no matter what happens,” he is going to value his time spent as one of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

No matter what happens this week, if I’m back or if I’m somewhere else, just know that I will never see Pittsburgh as just 4 yrs of my life, but a part of who I am. I’ll always carry that tough, blue collar spirit for the rest of my life. I LOVE YOU PITTSBURGH #412 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BIJCUDNbQQ — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 14, 2021

The player hinted at possible signing for this week but gave no indication of any teams besides the Steelers that he would sign with.