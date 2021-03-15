PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another cool winter day is in store for the region today is expected with sunny morning conditions and clouds moving in this afternoon.

By 3:00 p.m., the entire area should be blanketed with high clouds sliding in from the southwest.

These clouds are part of the leading edge of warmer air that will bring rain chances to the area overnight tonight along with on Tuesday morning.

Sunshine will be ‘fool’s gold’ to some this morning with temperatures for most dropping into the teens and wind chills likely down around the 10 degree mark.

Chilly may be an understatement and you’ll want to break back out those heavy winter coats to start your day.

Afternoon temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs in just the mid-40’s today.

The average high for this time of the year is 49 degrees so it will obviously be slightly cooler than that today.

Looking ahead, today will likely be one of only two days this week with temperatures at or below average.

Warmer weather arrives as soon as tomorrow.

The other thing arriving on Tuesday is the return of rain and wintry precipitation.

Some pockets of sleet and perhaps even freezing rain and drizzle should be expected on Tuesday, especially before noon.

The good news in Pittsburgh is that temperatures are expected to remain above the freezing mark.

That will not be the case everywhere though and that could make for a slick commute for motorist in some places.

Right now there are no notices for Tuesday, but that may change for places like the Laurels and what we consider the ‘Snow Belt’ communities of Armstrong, Indiana, Butler and places north of I-80.

