By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are reportedly re-signing cornerback Cameron Sutton to a two-year deal.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday that the CB inked a two-year, $9 million deal.
The #Steelers are re-signing CB Cameron Sutton to a two-year, $9 million deal, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2021
Sutton has spent the first four seasons of his career with the Steelers. He has started eight games, including six games last season. He has also played in 52 games.
The 26-year-old was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.