By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers vice president and general manager Kevin Colbert will be back with the black and gold for another season.

The team announced Monday afternoon that they’ve signed Colbert to a one-year contract extension.

The extension means that Colbert will be with the team at least through the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I am excited to announce that we have extended the contract of Kevin Colbert for an additional year,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II. “Kevin has been instrumental to the success of our franchise over the last two decades, and we are happy to have him continue for another year.”

“It has been such an honor to be in this position with the Steelers for over 20 years,” said Colbert. “I want to thank Art Rooney for his continued support in extending my contract another year. We’ve been able to accomplish some great things, but my determination to help the Steelers reach our ultimate goal – to win another Super Bowl – has never been greater.”

Colbert will be entering his 11th season as GM of the team, but has been with the Steelers organization for over 20 years.

