By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Beginning today, Westmoreland County restaurants, bars, and hotels can start submitting their applications for hospitality grants.
The money will help eligible businesses pay for some operating expenses and ease revenue losses.
Grants are being capped at $20,000 and will be awarded in the order in which applications are submitted.
Click here for a link to get an application and where you can submit it.