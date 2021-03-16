PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2021 NFL league year is underway, and the Steelers have a lot of work to do for next season.

The offseason officially begins March 17, but the legal tampering period for negotiations began March 15.

Keep up to date with KDKA’s Steelers free agency tracker as Pittsburgh navigates its offseason. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST:

March 16, 4:08 p.m.

The Steelers have released linebacker Vince Williams.

We have terminated the contract of LB Vince Williams.https://t.co/8gI6q3Gf03 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 16, 2021

March 16, 3:23 p.m.

The Steelers have re-signed Zach Banner. In a video posted to his Twitter account, the offensive lineman said “Pittsburgh is going to be my home.”

“I’m really happy to be here in Pittsburgh,” the unrestricted free agent said in the video.

Aditi Kinkhabwala with the NFL Network reports it is a two-year deal worth $9.5 million.

You know what rocks? When a guy who works his tail off, genuinely cares about people and makes everyone smile GETS PAID. It’s a 2 year, $9.5M deal, including a $3.25M signing bonus, for #Steelers OT Zach Banner. https://t.co/zBuepd0BeC — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 16, 2021

March 16, 3:13 p.m.

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed former Steelers CB Mike Hilton, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Bengals aren’t done. They’re signing former #Steelers CB Mike Hilton, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

March 16, 1:56 p.m.

Former Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kenny Zuckerman with Priority Sports tweeted the news.

Congrats to @TysonAlualu for agreeing to a 2-year deal with @Jaguars. Where it all started and back with Coach Lupoi and Coach Joe D. Great story for a great guy! #NFLFreeAgency #NFL #calfootball @PrioritySports — Kenny Zuckerman (@kenny_zuckerman) March 16, 2021

March 15, 8:37 p.m.

The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly signed former Steelers offensive lineman Matt Feiler.

Former Steelers OL Matt Feiler reached agreement on a three-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, per source. Chargers further strengthen O line. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Feiler reached an agreement on a three-year, $21 million deal.

March 15, 8:34 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly signed former Steelers star Bud Dupree.

It’s $16.5M a year for Bud Dupree on a multi-year deal. https://t.co/vhpkZCf6nL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that the pass-rusher inked a deal worth $16.5 million a year with the Titans.

Steelers star T.J. Watt said he “could not be happier” for Dupree and will “miss our picnics in the backfield.”

Could not be happier for @Bud_Dupree !! A great player and an even better teammate! I am going to miss our picnics in the backfield 😂 pic.twitter.com/roTlq0e2va — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) March 16, 2021

March 15, 8:07 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans are making a “strong push” for Bud Dupree, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. “Other teams have been firmly in the mix,” Garafolo reported.

#Titans making a strong push for Bud Dupree, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Trying to close it out. Other teams have been firmly in the mix. Stay tuned. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2021

March 15, 5:00 p.m.

The Steelers are reportedly re-signing cornerback Cameron Sutton to a two-year deal. Sutton has spent the first four seasons of his career with the Steelers.

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1371565848578625538