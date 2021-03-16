By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County are conducting a homicide investigation at a home in New Sewickley Township.
Investigators were first called to Fezell Road around 8 a.m.
KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports from the scene that police are going in and out of a home at that location.
New Sewickley Police have scheduled a news conference at 3 p.m. in order to release more details on the investigation.
#BREAKING: A homicide investigation is underway right now inside this home in New Sewickley, Beaver County. Police are going in and out of the home. Stay tuned for updates @KDKA #kdka #beavercounty pic.twitter.com/9LeDMh0QwP
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 16, 2021
