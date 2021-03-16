CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Investigators were first called to Fezell Road around 8 a.m.By Meghan Schiller
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County are conducting a homicide investigation at a home in New Sewickley Township.

Investigators were first called to Fezell Road around 8 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports from the scene that police are going in and out of a home at that location.

New Sewickley Police have scheduled a news conference at 3 p.m. in order to release more details on the investigation.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story. Meghan Schiller remains at the scene gathering details.

