By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Evgeni Malkin took the ice with a heavy heart on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins.

The Penguins star is wearing a No. 77 sticker on his helmet to remember Timur Faizutdinov, a 19-year-old Russian hockey player who died after being hit in the head by a puck.

The Penguins say Faizutdinov was the captain of Dynamo St. Petersburg.

“Our hearts go out to Timur’s family and teammates,” the Penguins said on Twitter.