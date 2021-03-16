By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Evgeni Malkin took the ice with a heavy heart on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins.
The Penguins star is wearing a No. 77 sticker on his helmet to remember Timur Faizutdinov, a 19-year-old Russian hockey player who died after being hit in the head by a puck.
The Penguins say Faizutdinov was the captain of Dynamo St. Petersburg.
“Our hearts go out to Timur’s family and teammates,” the Penguins said on Twitter.
Evgeni Malkin is wearing a #77 sticker on his helmet in remembrance of Timur Faizutdinov, who tragically passed away after suffering a head injury in a recent hockey game. He was 19, and the captain of Dynamo St. Petersburg. Our hearts go out to Timur's family and teammates. pic.twitter.com/qIhSv1GXm5
