Bexley

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Bexley came to Animal Friends after things weren’t working out with the other cats in his previous home. He is about 6-years-old and is incredibly sweet with people. He loves attention and spending his days gazing out the window. Bexley would prefer to be the only cat in his new home. If your family sounds like the one he is searching for, contact our Adoption team today to schedule an appointment!

To find out more about how to adopt Bexley, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Layla & Paisley

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Layla is a beautiful Husky mix. She is a nice dog to walk.

Layla is house trained and good with kids, but not cats or some dogs. She needs a home experienced with Husky personalities.

Layla needs a lot of exercise. She can be stubborn and does not like left alone.

Check out her video!

To find out more about how to adopt Layla, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Paisley is approx. 6-months-old. She is super sweet and wants to be petted all the time. She can be shy at first and took about a week to adjust to her foster home.

She was found by a kind person while being attacked by a dog. Because of what she went through, she is afraid of dogs; however, she seems to want to play with the foster puppies and watches them intently while they play.

Paisley is scared of the older cats in the foster home, but would probably do good with another younger cat after getting used to each other.

To find out more about how to adopt Paisley, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

