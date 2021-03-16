(CBS) – On the heels of The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards this past Sunday, CBS will broadcast the new two-hour special A GRAMMY Salute To The Sounds Of Change, that highlights the stories behind the songs that have seen us through the darkest hours and greatest triumphs of the 20th and 21st centuries. The special airs Wednesday, March 17th from 9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS and will also be available to stream live and on demand with Paramount+.

A GRAMMY Salute To The Sounds Of Change will feature notable performances, including Gladys Knight singing Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?” alongside Adam Blackstone, Shelia E., Israel Houghton and D Smoke, Cynthia Erivo’s interpretation of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” and John Fogerty bringing his “Weeping in the Promised Land” and “Fortunate Son” to the stage.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available and be sure to tune in, Wednesday, March 17th at 9:00PM ET/PT for this incredible event. Check your local listings for more information.