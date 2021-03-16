HEMPFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) — One of Westmoreland County’s largest school districts is about to transition to full-time, in-person learning for high school students.

Hempfield Area School District announced a phased return for high school students. Hempfield Area already has elementary and middle school students in classes five days a week.

Administrators say they’ve had success with that. For now, it’s time for the high schoolers to crack the books in the classroom.

The district announced a phased return of seniors on March 26, juniors on March 30, sophomores on April 7 and freshmen on April 9. It’s likely more students than seats will be available in some classes.

The district says it has planned for that.

“In the event there isn’t space, we’re going to use the overflow areas — this is a supervised area where the students can complete their work virtually for that class. What that allows for is more of our students to be able to have a seat in our classroom,” said Hempfield Area School Superintendent Dr. Tammy Wolick.

Dr. Wolick said teacher vaccination and reduced community spread numbers make it safe to bring back the high school students. Outside of the classroom, social distancing and masks remain the order of the day.