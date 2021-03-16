By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A massive water main break has several roads shut down in the Mt. Oliver area.
The break happened near Parkwood Road.
KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed the water company arriving to shut off the water around 5:30 a.m.
It’s unclear what caused the break to happen or how many homes may be affected by the break.
KDKA has reached out to Pennsylvania American Water for a status update, but has not heard back from them yet.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.