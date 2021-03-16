CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania House voted to pass a bill that makes it tougher for the state parole board to release violent offenders.

(Photo Credit: Family of Mark Mason)

“Markie’s Law” is named for 8-year-old Mark “Markie” Mason, who was stabbed to death in Lawrence County two years ago.

The suspect, Keith Burley, had been released from prison a few months earlier after serving a minimum sentence for homicide. He was released even though he was convicted of stabbing a fellow inmate while locked up.

Rep. Aaron Bernstine drafted the bill in Mason’s honor, wanting to keep violent offenders behind bars longer if they are convicted of a violent crime while in jail.

Under Bernstine’s bill, an inmate would have to serve an additional two years for each violent conviction while incarcerated.

The bill now moves to the Senate