The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 306 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 127 are confirmed from 559 PCR tests. There are 179 probable cases.

The dates of positive tests range from March 4-15.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 year to 91 years, with a median age of 36 years.

There have now been 5,378 total hospitalizations and 80,360 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The countywide death toll stands at 1,732.

