By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 306 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 127 are confirmed from 559 PCR tests. There are 179 probable cases.

The dates of positive tests range from March 4-15.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 year to 91 years, with a median age of 36 years.

There have now been 5,378 total hospitalizations and 80,360 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The countywide death toll stands at 1,732.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update for March 16, 2021. READ MORE: COVID-19 In Ohio: State Lowers Age Limit For Vaccine To 16 Years And Older In the last 24 hours, 306 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 127 are confirmed cases from 559 new PCR tests. There were 179 probable cases. Two (2) of the positive cases are more than a week old. pic.twitter.com/rjRGiUlww4 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) March 16, 2021

Since March 14, 2020, there have been 80,360 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 5,378 hospitalizations and 1,732 deaths. More information on cases, testing and outcomes is available at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) March 16, 2021

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: