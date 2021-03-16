By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As Pittsburgh gets ready for St. Patrick's Day, planning is underway for the Pittsburgh Irish Festival this fall.
The 30th Annual Pittsburgh Irish Festival will be held on Sept. 10 through 12 at Sandcastle. It will be held in-person, and organizers said safety is the top priority.
There will be music, dancing, food and more. There will also be reduced capacity, mask-wearing and social distancing.
Organizers say more details will be disclosed closer to the festival in the fall.
It comes after the 2020 festival was canceled because of the pandemic.
Tickets can be bought online.