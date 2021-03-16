By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates say tickets won’t go on sale to the general public Wednesday. After Gov. Tom Wolf announced increased gathering limits, the team is going back to the drawing board.

Wolf announced Monday that indoor events will be allowed 25% maximum occupancy and outdoor events will be allowed 50%, effective April 4. That’s an uptick from the 15% indoor and 25% outdoor that the governor just implemented at the start of the month.

The club said Tuesday that it’ll continue to work with the governor and local officials in the next few days to finalize plans to let as many fans as possible safely watch home games.

The Pirates say delaying tickets for the first 12 home games will also allow them to minimize the impact of possibly having to relocate fans after already selling tickets.

The club had said it would make tickets available on roughly a month-to-month basis in order to manage inventory.