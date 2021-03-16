CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – A Riverside Beaver County School District employee is on paid administrative leave for what the superintendent calls “possible inappropriate conduct with students.”

A statement from the superintendent says after learning about the alleged inappropriate conduct, the district reported it to law enforcement and is taking “all the steps required by law.”

While the superintendent says the district takes the situation seriously, there’s no further comment because it’s a personnel issue. The employee was not identified.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.