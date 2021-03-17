By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 285 new Coronavirus cases and six additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 185 are confirmed. The Health Department says new cases range in age from nine months to 93 years, with a median age of 36 years. The Health Department says there's no other data available about the tests because of an issue with the system.
There have now been 5,384 total hospitalizations and 80,645 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The countywide death toll stands at 1,738.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: