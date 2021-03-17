By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CANTON, Ohio (KDKA) – In a St. Patrick's Day conversation between Steelers President Art Rooney II, Merril Hoge, and Bill Cowher, the former head coach made a special announcement.
.@CowherCBS announces who his @ProFootballHOF presenter will be: pic.twitter.com/cX3jn6GSpc
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 17, 2021
“It was a no-brainer, you knew me before and you knew me after, it was all about the dynamics of family,” Cowher said in the video. “No one knows me better than Art Rooney, Art, it’s an honor to have you present me.”
Steelers President Art Rooney II will present Cowher at his enshrinement ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer.
Cowher’s ceremony, however, will be on Saturday, August 7.