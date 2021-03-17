By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A stretch of highway in Nashville will be named after Caitlyn Kaufman, the Butler County native, who was murdered while on her way to work at a hospital late last year.

The Wilson County Commission in Tennessee approved the measure to rename a one-mile portion of Interstate 440 after Kaufman. The vote was unanimous.

Kaufman, 26, was shot and killed while driving down I-440 on Dec. 4, police said. She was on her way to work as a nurse at St. Thomas West Hospital at the time of the shooting.

Police say that someone fired at least six shots at Kaufman’s car. One bullet hit her in the shoulder, killing her instantly.

James Cowan, Devaunte Hill and Dimeneshia Carter are all charged in connection with the shooting.

Cowan is being charged with criminal homicide.

Kaufman was a graduate of Butler High School and Clarion University.