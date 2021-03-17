By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A stretch of highway in Nashville will be named after Caitlyn Kaufman, the Butler County native, who was murdered while on her way to work at a hospital late last year.READ MORE: 26-Year-Old Nurse From Butler County Shot, Killed While Driving To Work In Tennessee
The Wilson County Commission in Tennessee approved the measure to rename a one-mile portion of Interstate 440 after Kaufman. The vote was unanimous.
Kaufman, 26, was shot and killed while driving down I-440 on Dec. 4, police said. She was on her way to work as a nurse at St. Thomas West Hospital at the time of the shooting.READ MORE: Nashville Man Arrested In Murder Of Butler County Native And Nurse Caitlyn Kaufman
Police say that someone fired at least six shots at Kaufman’s car. One bullet hit her in the shoulder, killing her instantly.
James Cowan, Devaunte Hill and Dimeneshia Carter are all charged in connection with the shooting.
Cowan is being charged with criminal homicide.MORE NEWS: Caitlyn Kaufman ’18 Legacy Nursing Scholarship Fund Exceeds $13,000
Kaufman was a graduate of Butler High School and Clarion University.