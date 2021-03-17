By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A wild peregrine falcon nesting way up high in the Cathedral of Learning has laid its first egg.
The falcons can be watched live through a camera sponsored by the National Aviary.
Nestled up on the south side of Pitt’s Cathedral of Learning, the falcons can access Schenley Park and the Monongahela River.
Updates on the National Aviary's falcon cam said on March 3, there were signs of Ecco and Morela pairing up, with Morela, a female peregrine falcon, accepting food Ecco had been bringing to her.
A bird blog by Kate St. John says Morela laid the egg just before noon on St. Patrick’s Day.