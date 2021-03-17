By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thirty students from the Center for Theater Arts will perform live at Heinz Hall this weekend.
"A Musical Celebration of 40 Years" will be free to watch on Saturday and will feature numbers from popular Broadway musicals like Mamma Mia, Wicket and Footloose.
The fundraising gala will support initiatives and programs for the Center for Theater Arts, which is a non-profit performing arts center in Mt. Lebanon for students ages 4 to 18.
The event can be watched online.