CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Connellsville Area School District resource officer is accused of slamming a student to the ground and handcuffing him after he refused to go to the principal’s office.

Officer James Shaw Sr. is facing multiple charges after he allegedly roughed up the student. He faces harassment and assault counts. He is also accused of illegally recording a meeting with school officials and one of the student’s parents.

A Fayette County grand jury handed down indictments against the 54-year-old man. Investigators say the charges stem from an incident in October of last year when Shaw stopped a teen for allegedly vaping on high school property.

The teen allegedly ignored Shaw’s commands to come with him, and according to court records, that’s when Shaw slammed the young man to the ground and handcuffed him.

According to court records, the teen’s mother was called to the school where she met with the principal and Shaw. It’s here where Shaw is accused of illegally recording the meeting. He didn’t get permission from the school official or the young man’s parents.

In a separate – and unrelated case – Shaw already faces charges of official oppression after a woman accused him of pulling her over in Westmoreland County in his own car. Investigators say he was off-duty and out of his jurisdictional authority and not in uniform.

The woman called state police, who let her go. But she filed charges against Shaw.

KDKA reached out to the victim’s family, Connellsville Area School District and Shaw. KDKA is awaiting a response.