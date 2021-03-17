By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) – One lane is closed on I-79 northbound following a crash.READ MORE: Allegheny Health Network Doctor Explains Importance Of Coronavirus Herd Immunity
Emergency crews are currently on the scene and traffic is moving slowly.READ MORE: Allegheny County Health Department & Pitt Teaming Up To Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
We are working to confirm more details regarding the crash.MORE NEWS: 'Let Me Google That:' Reliance On Technology Causing 'Digital Amnesia' In Our Brains
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details