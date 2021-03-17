By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The Mahoning Township police said a person was cited for illegal dumping.

Police say the illegal dumping happened off East Main Street. Law enforcement connected the person to the illegal dumping after finding a name and address from a bag of cardboard. The person is facing a maximum fine of $300.

Police say there was also a second illegal dumping that occurred near Hillsville Road.

“If you witness someone dumping and can safely obtain a picture of them dumping with the license plate when possible, we will be more than happy to issue them a max fine citation as well,” the Mahoning Township police said on Facebook. “There are far too many resources available for our community to be a dumping ground, and we will do our best to monitor it but we cannot be everywhere at all times and appreciate any information the community can provide.”