By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A man accused of shooting at a woman at a Taco Bell in Indiana County has been indicted on a federal firearms violation.

Todd Matthew Jakosh was named in a one-count indictment. The grand jury says the 33-year-old Indiana County man possessed a firearm and ammunition even though he was the subject of a domestic violence protection order. Anyone who is subject to a protection from abuse order is not allowed to have guns or ammunition.

The criminal complaint says police were called to the Taco Bell on Oakland Avenue last August for the report of a domestic incident with shots fired. The criminal complaint says an employee of the restaurant told police that Jakosh got out of his vehicle, shot at her and left.

The criminal complaint says Jakosh was taken into custody and charged by the state with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a

firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, and criminal mischief.

“Federal law provides that persons subject to qualifying Protection from Abuse orders may not possess firearms,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Kaufman in a release. “This important federal law protects victims of domestic violence, and it will be aggressively enforced against abusers who illegally possess guns.”

Jakosh faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.