By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Olympia Park Shelter House on Mt. Washington is undergoing a major renovation.
The city of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works has awarded a design contract for the overhaul.
Landmarks SGA will lead the redesign.
The work is expected to take three to four months.
Construction should begin in August and wrap up next winter.
Neighbors to the park in Mt. Washington and Duquesne Heights contributed ideas for what the shelter's redesign should feature.
Some of those details include a large gathering space, multi-purpose rooms, a concession stand and a full exterior renovation that will keep the shelter’s historic character.