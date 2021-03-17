By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) — The Mt. Lebanon School Board voted Monday to bring middle and high school students back to class five days a week.

The optional move for students begins March 29, though elementary school students started full-time, in-person learning on Monday.

Parents told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that remote learning has been frustrating on many levels. They wanted the option to return to full-time, in-person learning faster.

“I feel like we could have gone back sooner. I understand they want to keep teachers safe and kids safe. But at the end of the day, I feel like other schools in the area were going back sooner,” said parent Maria Koschik.

Parents got an email from the district saying the school board approved giving middle and high school students the option of in-person learning five days a week starting later this month.

Koschik is relieved for her two girls who attend Hoover Elementary.

“It wasn’t ideal, but the fact that they are going back now is really good for the kids, for them mentally and probably for the parents to have a little bit of a break,” she said.

In 2020, passionate parents rallied for school choice. Last month, more upset parents spoke out and called for in-person learning.

Senior Haleigh Dively feels she missed out this year.

“I do wish we could have gone back sooner because it is our senior year and we pretty much didn’t get to do the things we wanted to. But I think we made the best out of the situation,” Dively said.

The district did not want to comment on camera, but the president of the teachers union said educators are vaccinated and ready to get back into classrooms.

“We are happy,” said Valerie Brown, president of the Mt. Lebanon Education Association. “We are glad to be back full time. Elementary has been in. We are here excited. We miss our students.”

Beginning March 29, students can choose a hybrid option, a five-day in-person option or continue remote learning.