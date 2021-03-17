By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto joined with leaders from around the world for the first-ever “Mayors’ Summit Against Anti-Semitism.”

Peduto spoke at the event sharing his experience after the Tree of Life shooting in 2018, the deadliest anti-semitic crime on U.S. Soil.

Jewish leaders say that attacks against Jewish people are still on the rise and they’re fighting for a solution.

Mayor Peduto said that the outreach from Pittsburgh’s interfaith community is what gave him hope.

“The Muslim community was joined by the Christian community and every community around Pittsburgh in being there for our Jewish neighbors and understanding that when we say, ‘never again’ it means never again,” Mayor Peduto said.

Organizers of the summit said the goal was to provide leaders with tools to combat antisemitism on the local level through education, law enforcement, and community cohesion.