By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,004 new Coronavirus cases and 37 new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 973,721 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are 1,489 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 280 patients are in the ICU.

The Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5-11 stood at 5.7%.

The statewide death toll has risen to 24,689.

There are 4,018,759 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

So far, more than 3.8 million doses of vaccine have administered across the state, the Health Department says.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 68,659 cases of COVID-19 and 12,762 deaths among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 13,933 diagnosed cases.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 25,844 of the total cases in the state are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: