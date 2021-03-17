PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The vaccine rollout is ramping up with a new clinic opening in Allegheny County.

The new clinic opening today will be in Oakland on Pitt’s campus at the Petersen Events Center and the hope is to distribute around 1,000 shots per day.

Those wanting to get a shot must make an appointment and be in Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout.

Available appointments can be found on the Allegheny County Health Department’s website at this link.

For those unable to log on to the website or prefer to make an appointment by phone, they can call 2-1-1.

Along with the clinic at the Petersen Events Center, Allegheny County plans to open two other vaccination sites.

Central Baptist Church – Hill District

Ross Township Community Center

The clinic in the Hill District will be open next Monday and the Ross Township Community Center site will open next Wednesday.

The vaccine clinic in the Hill District will target specific communities and people who have not yet been reached through traditional means.

In Oakland, meanwhile, the county is hoping to use the Petersen Events Center as a vaccination site through the end of next week.

Allegheny County Health Department is telling people to keep checking the county website for open appointments and to sign up for Allegheny Alerts.

More information on vaccination appointments can be found at this link.